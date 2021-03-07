Update 2021: New state legislator ready to serve House District 33

Ben Robbins described reporting to the State Capitol for his first day representing House District 33 in the Alabama Legislature as “a humbling” experience.
“I am honored by the trust that the people in Talladega, Coosa, and Clay counties have placed in me,” the Sylacauga attorney said. “I look forward to jumping headfirst into things here in Montgomery.”
Robbins succeeds longtime Rep. Ron Johnson as state representative for District 33, having won a special general election to the post on January 19. The special election was called following Johnson’s death last July. He had served in the Legislature since 1978.
“Rep. Johnson did a great job of representing the area for many, many years,” said Robbins, who made his first bid for the Legislature in 2018. Johnson won that year’s Republican primary by three percent of the vote.
“A lot of the major issues I talked about in the 2018 race are still current, and I look forward to being a champion for our area while serving as liaison between local and state governments,” Robbins said, adding that he hopes to “bring a fresh view and energy” to efforts to address the issues.
High on his agenda is improving access to high-speed internet service, an existing issue that the new representative said has been magnified by the demand for broadband service to accommodate distance learning and remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are still outlying areas in this district that struggle with internet connectivity. That shows how behind we are on this. A child born in a rural part of Clay County, for example, should not have a disadvantage that a child born in an area with access to good connectivity doesn’t have. Retirees are not going to move to our area's farms, lakes and the national forest if they can’t stream shows on Netflix or Facetime with their grandchildren. Reliable internet access has become a necessity, and we have got to have it if we want to grow.”
Robbins’ plans also include “making sure the rural areas of our district have access to the COVID-19 vaccines” and encouraging new development in Childersburg’s industrial park.
“I feel that we’re at a tipping point in so many areas -- education, health, economic growth,” he said. “Will Alabama slide further down the scale, or will we tip things in the direction they need to be going? A state legislator can’t right the ship by himself. It will take everyone working together, and sometimes that goes against the traditional thought pattern.
“A more united Talladega County, for example, will be better for the entire district. A strong north end of the county helps the south end, a strong Sylacauga helps Childersburg, and the other way around. We need counties, chambers of commerce and people from all parts of the district working together for everyone’s good. The more united we can be, the more we all will grow.”
Wise use of federal incentives and being adaptable to new federal policies will also be key to future growth, he said. “We have a new president, and both chambers of Congress are now Democrat-controlled, so there will be some changes in policy that will affect Alabama as much as the rest of the nation. As a Legislature, we will need to respond to what is coming out of the White House in the best way possible for Alabama.”
Robbins has been assigned to serve as a member of the House Judiciary and Boards, Agencies and Commissions committees and said he hopes connections he began making in Montgomery during his 2018 campaign will prove beneficial for District 33.
“Because it was such a close race in 2018, I was able to become a known commodity in Montgomery. I haven’t had to expend so much energy making contacts from scratch, and that has helped me and will help the district. It has given us some political capital we wouldn’t have had otherwise.”
The representative said, however, that he’s not as interested in politics as he is in improving the quality of life for District 33’s residents. “My interest has always been in community service and helping the public.”