Update 2021: Miss Talladega College encourages others to Aspire to Inspire

Serving as an inspiration for others is important to Talladega College senior Patria Gatson.
“It weighs heavily on me,” she said. “It’s empowering to me as a Black woman to have this opportunity to represent Historically Black Colleges and Universities on a national level and be a beacon for other young girls, and it always has me sitting in a chair of self-reflection.”
The opportunity she spoke of is her role as both Miss Talladega College 2020-2021 and Miss National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame 2020-2021. Since being awarded the national title, she has been featured on television and radio programs to speak about mental health, creativity and success.
“Through my platform, Aspire to Inspire, I’ve tried to inspire and encourage people to be hopeful and aim high despite the current situation. Inspiration is important because before you can do something, you have to believe you can do it,” Patria said. “I’ve had to work hard to reach people on social media, but the effort is paying off. Sometimes people I don’t even know thank me for inspiring them. It’s very fulfilling to know that I’m making a difference.”
A biology pre-med major with a double major in psychology and sociology who plans to pursue graduate studies in public health, Patria is, according to Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins, an exemplary representative of the college.
“She has represented and is representing this institution with her poise and thoughtfulness, with her leadership, with her confidence like no other queen since I have been president here,” he said. “She loves this institution, she is proud of it, and she is a scholar.”
Patria is a native of Birmingham and graduate of Pelham High School, and she knew almost immediately that Talladega College was the best choice for her undergraduate studies.
“Coming from a predominately white institution, I wanted to be engulfed in my culture,” she said. “I love the culture here and the homey atmosphere. It was the first private HBCU in Alabama, and that’s cool. It’s also very rich in the arts, and I love art very much.”
According to Hawkins, Patria arrived at Talladega College with a great deal of potential. “”She has a family that worked to shape her well prior to her coming here. We like to think that here at Talladega College, we have also had a part in shaping her into the stellar young lady she is.”
Describing her mother Shannon Gatson and grandmother Linda Gatson as “my anchors and my pillars,” she added that “Talladega College gave me the reassurance that I am capable of accomplishing whatever I want to accomplish. I feel that I can reach my goals and fulfill my dreams because my HBCU told me that I can.”
Patria’s goals have included taking “a heavy course load. I take at least 18 credits every semester and I am involved in many clubs and organizations.” She is a member of Talladega College’s Presidential Honor Society and several other campus clubs.
Serving as Miss Talladega and Miss National Black Alumni Hall of Fame during the pandemic “has forced me to think outside the box. Instead of using the pandemic as an excuse to do less, I want to make the most of my reign by instilling hope in anyone who hears the message of my platform and wants to reach their full potential.
“If you want to challenge yourself to do that, I would tell you to remember that there is no one else like you. There is no replacement for you, and there is no remake. You’re like no other. Without you, the world is incomplete. Don’t compare yourself to others. If you want to reach your goals, you will do it. Be patient, don’t make comparisons, and make no excuses for yourself. You are capable of anything you put your mind to.”