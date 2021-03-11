Update 2021: Meet the Pell City Chamber of Commerce's executive director

Urainah Glidewell has been a part of the Pell City community for almost 16 years.
It’s something she speaks of with a smile and with a specific sense of pride common in those devoted to their town. Urainah has served the community in numerous ways, from working for a local newspaper to taking on the role of executive director of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce after serving on its board of directors for three years. The latter, she says, is a role she has immensely enjoyed.
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce has always made its mission to support and uphold the standards of small businesses and nonprofits in the area. Urainah says her responsibility is to dive into the communications pool, making sure there is a direct line between the community, local businesses, and the chamber.
“Thankfully I have a very supportive board that does a lot. But in a normal course, as executive director I handle all of the communications, the mail-outs, keeping up with all of our members, processing new members, making sure the website and social media is updated, all of that. Also, making sure our members are taken care of with any updates they need or information they may need. When the public calls and asks about our different chamber members, I’m able to get them that information as well.”
Urainah added she is very grateful to her “wonderful board of directors” who are an integral part of the many events the chamber organizes.
“We started doing infomercials this past year where we do a Facebook live video with different members. Last year, we did 147 online videos and infomercials, and they had over 127,000 views. That’s been wonderful for our local businesses, and it’s been a way for the community to get to know their local business owners. It has worked out really well. We’ve had a lot of positive feedback.”
During the past year when a sense of comfort was rarely felt, Urainah and the board of directors worked towards spotlighting local businesses throughout town. They provided the public with information about grants and loans for small businesses and nonprofits to make sure business owners knew of the options available to them. They also made a list of the more than 50 restaurants in Pell City to alert residents about who was open and offering delivery or curbside pick-up. They also partnered with Benjamin Moore to supply first responders with gallons of hand sanitizer.
“We were able to give a gallon or two to almost every business,” said Urainah. “It was different for us, but it was just another way of helping the community.”
Close-knit relationships in the community are what makes Pell City so special, said Urainah. “We are a continually growing community, but we still maintain that small-town, welcoming feel. We have our small businesses in historic downtown. We also have the lake. One of my favorite things to do is go out to Lakeside Park and walk around. It’s just such a peaceful area.”
Since Urainah moved to Pell City, the town has grown “exponentially” in size and in economy, and there is no sign of that growth slowing down.
“Despite the influx of more people moving here and more businesses opening, we still have a small-town feel, and I think that has a lot to do with the people who live here. Just talking with people and getting to know them, they have such a heart for the community and the people in the community,” she said.
In 2020, the importance of small businesses was brought to the forefront of awareness. Community support has become more important than ever, and Urainah said the heart of those businesses comes from people supporting their neighbors.
“Most small businesses are family-owned. They’re your neighbors, your teachers, your kid’s friend’s parents. Most of them take what they make and put it back into their business, and I’ve seen what a struggle it is for so many of them. They are so resilient and just keep going because it’s something they’re passionate about, whether it’s making candles or t-shirt printing or art boutiques or restaurants. They’re dependent on having community support. When you shop local, you’re helping your neighbor.”
Urainah has countless Pell City memories that hold a special place in her heart. As a member of The Heart of Pell City, a local nonprofit group, she has loved doing historical research about the town’s unique history. She said it has made her love Pell City even more. However, it’s sweet memories of time with her family that are most valuable.
“Whether it’s taking them to the park when they were little, having birthday parties in the park, or being involved with their school back when we could go to school, a lot of my special memories involve my kids,” she said.
Urainah has been president of The Heart of Pell City for six years now, and the nonprofit team is currently working on starting a museum that highlights some of the special events and people in Pell City’s history.
“For people who live here, especially for children, history can be something that feels so far away, but it’s so great to walk down the street and see the old buildings where history happened. I think that’s really special.”
Urainah said the chamber has several plans in the works to bring the community even closer together and to try and get people feeling safe and supported. On the first Thursday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m., all chamber members are invited to participate in Business After Hours events. Plans are also underway for the annual Hometown Block Party, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic. The block party is scheduled for June 5 with live entertainment, food and vendors. Social distancing and face masks will be enforced to ensure public health and safety.