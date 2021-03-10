Update 2021: Innovations at St. Vincent’s St. Clair serve to keep patients safe during pandemic

In a year of challenge, St. Vincent’s St. Clair Director Lisa Nichols said the hospital has continued to innovate.
“There are not many aspects of our lives that haven’t been affected by COVID-19,” she said. “From workflow to an increase in virtual meetings, our team has had to stay malleable, and they’ve continued to inspire me by their resilience in the face of this pandemic.”
According to Nichols, the capacity issues that many hospitals nationwide have been dealing with during the pandemic have also been a source of innovation for St. Vincent’s. The situation has allowed her team to look at using space in the hospital in new and different ways, such as converting units for COVID patients and routine care patients in different safe ways.
Nichols said another innovation resulting from the pandemic involved the hospital working with a local air conditioning company to create negative pressure environments.
“This means instead of air continuing to circulate through the building, it is exhausted out of the building. Many illnesses, such as COVID, the flu, common colds and even tuberculosis and whooping cough are primarily transmitted through the air.”
With all the air venting out of the building, it allows the hospital to treat multiple COVID patients while protecting other patients. Nichols said the new ventilation will also help protect future patients from the spread of a variety of airborne infections.
One service that has continued to grow despite the pandemic is the hospital’s virtual care offerings, which it has been working on for several years. The administrator said the hospital is working to add weekend cardiology consultations. “We are close to finalizing cardiology virtual consultations on the weekends to help augment the cardiology coverage we have on-site Monday through Friday.”
Nichols said the hospital also continues to offer round the clock care with Ascension Online Care.
“This is a great resource for minor illnesses such as fever, cold, flu, seasonal allergies, urinary tract infections, and eye infections, and if you are struggling emotionally, Ascension Online Care also offers virtual mental health services.”
Ppatients can use the service to speak to an experienced counselor, psychiatrist or psychologist by visiting GetSTVHSCare.com.
Nichols said her team has also been working to expand in-person services as well. Urology services have been added one day a week, and gastrointestinal coverage has increased to five days a week. A weekend hospitalist program is in place to provide support for primary care physicians.
St. Vincent’s has also seen growth in the number of individuals who come to the facility for inpatient care. This is a trend the hospital has seen for several years, and continuing into the pandemic. It is due to this continued increase that the hospital has continued to work to make inpatient care safe and of the utmost quality.
Looking back over the year, Nichols said the thing she is perhaps most proud of is how staff at St. Vincent’s St. Clair has worked not only to care for COVID patients but also the hospital's entire patient population.
“Without a doubt, our biggest achievement has been how the St. Vincent’s St. Clair's team has handled this pandemic. I don’t know that I’ve seen such resiliency and flexibility in the face of uncertainty and the marathon this has proved to be.
“Our goal has always been and will continue to be to provide quality, compassionate care to our community. I look forward to the day that we successfully treat and discharge our last COVID patient and put this pandemic behind us. “