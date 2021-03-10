Update 2021: For Caran Wilbanks, real estate is more than just a job

Caran Wilbanks has been turning people's dreams into addresses for 35 years now.
When asked about being named the 2020 Pell City Chamber of Commerce Professional of the Year, Wilbanks said simply, but with conviction, "It's a great honor. The people I was up against for the award are incredible, and to have this level of recognition by your peers, well, it really is an honor just to be nominated."
A Realtor with ERA King, Wilbanks is a two-time recipient of the Realtor of the Year award, and her hard work has distinguished her as one of the association's top producers. But as is so often the case, her career in real estate started out unassumingly enough.
"My husband at the time was a builder," Wilbanks said when asked how she got started in the profession. "One evening, he suggested I should give a career in real estate a shot. Why not keep all aspects of the business in the family?" And so a career was born, but it's turned into so much more than a job.
Within minutes of talking with Wilbanks, it's apparent that her outgoing personality and driven nature to help her home community are what have propelled her to the top of her profession. Still, she credits much of her early success to having grown up in the area.
"Being from Pell City, going to high school here and knowing everybody has helped a whole lot," she said, adding when asked if she'd ever thought of uprooting, "I love this community. The people, the lake...I never want to leave."
What keeps her motivated?
"It's rewarding. Seeing a young couple walk into their first house all excited fills me with excitement too. And then there are those houses where the kids run in and start claiming their bedrooms. You never get tired of seeing that thrill. It's a beautiful moment filled with hopeful expectations of the memories to come in that home."
While it's nice for the pocketbook to sell the upper bracket, Wilbanks is quick to point out her greatest reward comes in that shared happy moment of those first-time buyers, finding their first house to call home. For a Realtor, though, a house is only part of the equation. A community helps to make the home, and Wilbanks realizes how important it is to know your community in order to help them.
"2020 was my best year ever. I hate even to say it," Wilbanks admits with hesitation, acutely aware of the devastation that many local area restaurants and small businesses have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was a year of people working from home with more time to look for houses, so why not buy a house where you can work from the lake? 2020 was a seller's market, where there were multiple offers on every listing that came, driving the appraisal prices up. There were bidding wars, even. It was also a year where people learned the art of the staycation.”
2020 may have been a standout year for real estate, but the impact of a growing market has far-reaching consequences. "New constructions are on the rise, and that means more building materials, contractors, insulators, home inspectors, so many facets. Looking to flip a house? Here come the painters and roofers, new carpet and flooring, landscaping, and every one of these updates fuel the local economy. New homeowners mean more need to shop local as they look for unique decor to make their new house a home. It's not hard to see how the ripples spread. Many new homeowners decide to buy a boat to make the most of their lake access, and those boats need gas, which helps another business, and so the circle grows.”
For Wilbanks, her real estate profession is more than a job. It's a welcome opportunity to help her clients with one of the largest and most emotional transactions of their lives, one house at a time.