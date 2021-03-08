Update 2021: Coosa Valley Medical Center celebrates diamond anniversary

In the eleven months since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States, hospital workers across the country have worked day and night to ensure patients receive top quality care. In the midst of seemingly endless chaos, frontline workers never stop moving and have seen the worst of what this pandemic has brought.
Coosa Valley Medical Center (CVMC) in Sylacauga is one such hospital. Since the rise of COVID cases began to grow in March, CVMC has been a mainstay in providing patients with a safe place to find care and even a metaphorical hand to hold.
Glenn Sisk is the CEO of CVMC, and he said while the year was a roller coaster of ups and downs, the hospital will continue to provide reliable services to all those in need.
“Needless to say, 2020 was a bit of an odyssey for those of us in the healthcare world,” he said. “We really never imagined, and I think that would be true for every sector of business in the community and the states across the country, that we would have to begin doing business the way we’ve been doing it now.”
At the start of the year, Sisk said CVMC’s physicians never anticipated the “draconian impact” the pandemic would have on the local community, let alone the United States as a whole. Fast forward to March when the impact of COVID-19 started to hit the United States and the Sylacauga community started to feel the weight of that impact.
“At that point in time, it started out fairly slow for us,” said Sisk. “Then we began to see things happen really around holidays. We think of Memorial Day, July Fourth, Labor Day. Two weeks following those holidays, we would see impacts from that.”
The fall and winter seasons set a particularly grim forecast as family-oriented holidays approached and people ignored social distancing guidelines to celebrate. “It has not been uncommon on any given day to have 15 to 22 or so positive inpatients that were either housed in our intensive care unit or on our COVID unit we had put in place to be able to quarantine those patients.”
Through the course of the past 11 months, Sisk said the changes have been palpable. He recalled a particularly eerie moment in which the pandemic seemed almost like a scene from a horror movie. “One day in early April when we were forced to not conduct elective surgeries, we had put in place visitor restrictions and no elective surgeries. I walked through the hallways of the hospital for about 15 minutes and never saw a person, which was a little bit terrifying when you think about the hub that Coosa Valley is day in and day out. Yet no one was here.”
While there was a significant spike in cases in December and January, there has been a recent decrease in the past couple of weeks, the administrator said. As hopeful as the slow-down is, CVMC is not stopping or slowing down any time soon.
Sisk said the hospital is continuously working to provide the best possible care for all patients and is in the process of providing as many COVID-19 vaccinations as possible to residents of Sylacauga. He said hospital staff members expected to administer more than 700 vaccines before the end of February.
Sisk said he wants to emphasize to everyone that CVMC is “a safe place. Our environmental services team has done an incredible job working very closely with our clinical delivery team to make sure significant cleaning was done. I dare say that in the 75-year history of CVMC this organization has never been cleaner and we’ve always had great pride in comparing ourselves to other facilities across the state.”
“We believe there is a high expectation of cleanliness and warmth within the organization that originates with our team members that sets us apart from many hospitals across the state and I dare say we’ve never achieved it at this high a level and I’m proud to be associated with a team that’s this high in worth,” said Sisk.
Keeping the hospital running 24/7 with such high demand for medical professionals in all fields is one hundred percent a team effort. “Our team ensured our clinical team had the resources necessary to provide care and meet people at their point of need relative to COVID. Our materials management staff especially did a fantastic job seeking the ability to identify and purchase personal protective equipment so our nurses, therapists, and physicians could protect themselves as they provided care to COVID positive patients. They deserve a special round of recognition.”
“Our respiratory therapy team has really done an amazing job,” Sisk continued. “They have been called on 24 hours a day 7 days a week here and they have done a phenomenal job extending care to patients who have found themselves in some sort of respiratory distress as the result of a positive COVID test.”
Sisk said 2020 was not only a physically taxing year, but also an emotional one. “Our team has seen otherwise healthy members of the community come in and face circumstances that we couldn’t even imagine. They have seen some over 70 of their colleagues and coworkers become positive for COVID and, unfortunately, we lost a cornerstone of our emergency department, a nurse who meant so much to the community for so many years, to COVID and it really impacted everyone who calls this work home.”
Through all of the chaos and emotion, Sisk said the community has always been there to support CVMC and their staff is treated like part of a family. “Just this morning as I was walking into the office, I had someone stop me to let me know their church was praying specifically for CVMC and the ongoing work not only in providing care but also the vaccination efforts that are underway. So, it has been very uplifting and I am very grateful for the support our team has felt not only from area churches and the overall church community but members of the community and other employers in the community who have taken their time to share their resources with us and share a very positive message to our team and we are very indebted to them,” he said.
With the bad, there has also been the good. Sisk said they have added five long-term ventilators as well as five emergency transport use ventilators to the hospital. “In our history we’ve never had that much access and ownership to ventilators and I think that is representative of the team that has prepared very effectively to ensure that our staff has been ready and able to provide care.”
The hospital also celebrated a very important milestone: its 75th birthday. While the staff was not able to celebrate with the public, Sisk has high hopes for a future celebration involving the whole community.
The hospital received the Mission: Lifeline Bronze Plus STEMI Referring Center Award from the American Heart Association and introduced a new chemotherapy program that provides oral medications to treat patients in their oncology department. They also opened a new bariatric surgery service under Dr. Matthew Diamond, a member of the Sylacauga Surgical Associates and began offering pain management services, something Sisk said was almost impossible to find in the Sylacauga area.
“We’ve also been working very closely with the Alabama Cardiovascular Group to develop a more acute plan of care for cardiac patients in the community and I am very pleased to share with you we have now begun performing PCI’s which is the placement of stents in cardiac patients here in Sylacauga and we have had tremendous outcomes and we are very pleased to be offering that to members of the community,” said Sisk.
Through everything the past year has thrown, CVMC has proved it is more than a hospital: it’s a place of hope and comfort in a chaotic world. “It has been a challenging year as you might imagine,” said Sisk. “But we are very pleased to have had the privilege to wake up every morning and come to CVMC and ready ourselves to meet people at their point of need.”