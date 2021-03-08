Update 2021: 85 percent of Sylacauga students back in the classroom

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed education in sudden and profound ways. Beginning in mid-March of 2020, quick decisions were made at state and national levels that affected local school systems, such as Sylacauga.
“There was very little preparation beforehand, but we had a rough plan for remote learning, although no one was fully prepared for it,” said Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars.
Spring sports, such as baseball, softball, golf and soccer, were cancelled, as well as prom. But through it all, Segars says he and the school system’s staff were able to do good things. “Our teachers really made things happen, and we were able to do a graduation ceremony for seniors in the stadium. That was huge for those students that had so much taken away from them.”
With diligent planning during the summer, Sylacauga schools started the current school term only slightly delayed in the fall of 2020, bringing a majority of students back to campus on an alternating schedule with only half capacity each day and adopting a 4-day a week schedule with 60-65 percent of students attending on campus class.
Specialty cleaning equipment allowed schools to quickly clean the 500,000 square feet of learning space necessary to bring students and staff back.
The city’s schools are back to 85% attending in person classes, according to the superintendent, who added that the school system benefited from prior planning by getting updated computers to students.
The system already had a plan to get technology and education tools in the form of Google Chromebooks in the hands of each student. At the time, the goal seemed out of reach from lack of immediate funding, but CARES Act funding made it reality. The funds allowed for the purchase of new employee Chromebooks and 1,500 new computers for the system’s 2,100 students.
Segars announced in January his intent to retire after fulfilling his contract, which expires at the end of June. The Sylacauga Board of Education is searching for a new superintendent, as Segars hopes to see all students back in the classroom soon.
“No technology or program will replace the face to face engagement with a teacher,” he said, adding that Sylacauga schools have put an enhanced focus on reading and math programs as well as workforce development to create college and career ready graduates. “Academics, career tech, arts and athletics make us a really well rounded and strong school system. If we keep those going, we will have no problem.”