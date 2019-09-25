TALLADEGA -- The court battle over the Talladega City Board of Education seat for Ward 3 ended Wednesday morning before it even really began.
Angela Estelle, who filed the contest after losing the August election by one vote to incumbent Jake Montgomery, filed a motion Wednesday morning asking that the case be dismissed because of her “inability to obtain an unbiased attorney.”
“I … would like to further (assure) the court that this was not a frivolous attempt to circumvent the election results,” she added in the motion.
Retired Circuit Judge John Rochester granted Estelle’s motion Wednesday before a scheduled 1 p.m. hearing could take place. “This action is hereby dismissed with prejudice (with) costs taxed to the plaintiff,” he wrote.
Dismissal with prejudice means the case cannot be refiled.
Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery also filed a motion for dismissal, saying Estelle had failed to file a sufficient bond as required by law. Rochester did not address Montgomery’s motion in his order of dismissal.
The ruling leaves the election results intact, with Montgomery certified as the winner.
In a prepared statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery said, “Mrs. Estelle was gracious enough to personally bring me a copy of her motion to dismiss the contest. We had a good conversation. I thanked her for running a clean campaign. I offered to meet with her to discuss her concerns and ideas, and she accepted.
“I want to thank those that worked for me and voted for me. Everyone can take credit for being the one-vote difference. I hope this will encourage everyone to vote, knowing their single vote can make a difference. The best way we can thank a veteran for their service and sacrifice is to exercise our right to vote that our veterans protected by their service to our country.”
In her own prepared statement, also issued Wednesday, Estelle said, “After speaking with my family and praying about what was best for me, my family and community, I decided that my larger purpose has been served.
“Being defeated by just one vote has served to underscore the importance of voting. It is my hope that our larger community takes this election as a lesson in how one person can make a difference.
“To my opponent, Mr. Montgomery, my platform was ‘It’s All About the Kids’, so in every endeavor and in every decision made by this board, make sure it’s based on what’s best for our kids; we will be watching.
“Last, but not least, I would like to thank everyone who supported and voted for me. I implore you to never miss the opportunity to voice your opinion at the polls.
“I will now relax and enjoy my retirement. I plan to attend board meetings and City Council meetings and encourage everyone to get involved and know what’s happening in his or her city.”