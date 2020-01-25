Unity focus of Talladega prayer vigil Saturday morning

TALLADEGA -- A small group of community members braved the cold Saturday morning to attend a prayer vigil for the city of Talladega.
The vigil was in the parking lot of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.
Prior to the group prayer, Talladega City Court Magistrate David Sparks read Scripture from the book of James.
“Verse 15 from James reads,‘And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven.Therefore, confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.’”
Sparks continued, “Our city is sick, our state is sick and our country is sick. We need to lift each other up for healing.”
Following Sparks’s opening remarks, each participant prayed a personal prayer for the city and community.
One man prayed for the ceasing of “bloodshed and crime.”
Another participant asked for prayer regarding unity for “the entire city government, including the mayor, council and Board of Education.”
Added Sparks, “The whole city needs to pray for our leaders for guidance. It is our prayer that they love one another and come together.”
James Nelson, secretary of the 100 Men’s Support Group in Talladega, said the vigil was held in the hopes it will bring unity to the community.
“Our world is so divided right now,” Nelson said. “We want to do all we can to stop that from happening in Talladega. We must work together.”
The vigil closed with a group rendition of “This Little Light of Mine.”
Sparks and others in attendance said the vigil is something they hope to continue each Saturday.
“Everyone is welcome to attend,” he said. “We want to give people hope. This city can change, but the people have to first. It would be amazing to have a spiritual awakening in Talladega.”
The next Talladega prayer vigil will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, outside the Talladega County Courthouse.
