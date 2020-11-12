United Way, Sleep in Heavenly Peace will assemble beds in Talladega Chamber parking lot Saturday

TALLADEGA -- There are certain things people tend to take for granted when they have them: enough to eat, clean clothes, a safe place to stay, etc.
And at the end of the day, some of us may also take for granted a sturdy, comfortable bed to go to sleep in at night.
The United Way of North Talladega County and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a Gadsden-based nonprofit, are teaming up to make sure that last one is no longer an issue for area children.
Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers will be setting up in the parking lot of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce to assemble beds for children who have never had one.
Anywhere from 60 to 100 volunteers are expected, and the more the better.
At least 40 beds will be put together Saturday, according to a United Way press release.
The partnership with United Way is not the first that SHP has entered into in Talladega County. Students at Drew Middle School in Lincoln collected money for bedding and helped assemble bunk beds last month.
If you want to make a donation, send checks to United Way of North Talladega County made payable to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and in memo put “UWNTC.”