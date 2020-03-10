United Way of North Talladega County to host ‘Day of Giving’ on Saturday

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The United Way of North Talladega County will host its “Day of Giving” this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. throughout the city of Talladega.
United Way of North Talladega County Executive Director Valerie Burrage said the organization will be working on five improvement projects across the community, including building a wheelchair accessible porch, planting a memorial garden, cleaning up the cemetery along Avenue H and also pruning two yards.
“We have about 175 volunteers so far,” Burrage said. “We all will meet in the Chamber of Commerce at 8:45 a.m. to disperse into groups to travel to each site to complete each project.”
Burrage added Georgia-Pacific, Trinity United Methodist Church, Armstrong Lawncare LLC. and Blythe Christian are some of this year’s sponsors.
The United Way of North Talladega County will also play host to a “Build Day,” on May 16.
Burrage said the future project will entail building approximately 40 beds for children across North Talladega County.
The United Way of North Talladega County is a volunteer organization that improves the overall quality of life of individuals and families by reviewing and aiding programs and services that help advance education, income stability and healthy living, its official website states.
The nonprofit organization partners with 22 local agencies that help community members in need, Burrage said.
Some of the agencies funded through the United Way of North Talladega County include the Red Door Kitchen, the Samaritan House, Palmer Place, the Easter Seals of Talladega, the Arc of North Talladega County, the Boy Scouts of America, the Lincoln Food Pantry, First Family Services and many more.
Burrage added the nonprofit is still accepting volunteers for Saturday’s community outreach event.
For more information, contact Burrage at 256-362-4665 or visit www.facebook.com/UWNTC.
