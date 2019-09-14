TALLADEGA -- The United Way of North Talladega County’s 2020 campaign kickoff reception was Thursday at Talladega Bottling Works on The Square.
The North Talladega County chapter has set a fundraising goal of $143,000 for 2020. Some of the agencies funded through The United Way of North Talladega County include The Red Door Kitchen, The Samaritan House, Palmer Place, The Easter Seals of Talladega, The Arc of North Talladega County, The Boys Scouts of America, The Lincoln Food Pantry, First Family Services and many more.
Donations to the 2020 fundraiser will be accepted until Dec. 31. For more information, call United Way of North Talladega County Executive Director Valerie Burrage at 256-362-4665 or visit www.facebook.com/UWNTC.