United Way of North Talladega County brings together volunteers for 5 projects Saturday (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Saturday morning was warm and sunny with a nice breeze, an absolutely perfect day to launch the United Way of North Talladega County’s annual Day of Giving.
In spite of mounting concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the state, at least 130 volunteers assembled in the parking lot of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce for a morning of giving back via five projects.
United Way of North Talladega County Director Valerie Burrage said the Day of Giving Committee had been working on Saturday’s event for the past six months, at least.
“Everybody that’s here this morning has a job to do,” she said. “We’ve got two yards that need to be cleaned up and we’re going to be building a new porch with a wheelchair ramp for someone who is having a hard time getting in and out of their home.”
Crews also headed to the Knoxville Community Cemetery on Avenue H for an extensive cleanup effort and to the A.J. Powers Memorial Lodge/Plank Road Station in Winterboro to replant a memorial garden and to replace some of the trademark railroad ties.
The old Memorial Garden had been damaged by the construction of the new Winterboro School, Burrage said.
The planning committee consisted of Burrage, Katie Kwilos (chair), Jim Armstrong, Rebecca Peters and Elana Jones.
“With all the chaos, with everything going on out in the world right now, it’s good to have people going out into the community in a good way,” Kwilos said.
She pointed out the day’s volunteers also included at least three members of the Talladega City Council, the Talladega Chamber Ambassadors, the Donoho School Key Club, staff from Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and Umbrella of Hope, among many others
“We’re very pleased with our first try,” Kwilos said, “but we still didn’t have quite enough to take on every project we wanted to. We’re hoping for even more volunteers next year, so we can take on even more projects.”
This year’s event was sponsored by Georgia-Pacific, Armstrong LLC., Ambassador Capital and Trinity United Methodist Church.
Other donors included Talladega Pattern and Aluminum, Superior Machine, Talladega City Councilwomen Vickie Hall and Betty Spratlin, and Melissa White.
GP (Kwilos’ employer, she said in the interest of full disclosure) donated $5,000 to Saturday’s effort, along with lumber, rakes, leaf bags, tarps, signs and T-shirts.
Armstrong provided lawn and yard care equipment and expertise, and Trinity cooked lunch for all the volunteers.
The United Way of North Talladega County supports more than 20 nonprofits in the area, including Easter Seals, Palmer Place, Red Door Kitchen, 4H, Samaritan House, Ribbons of Hope, the Rural Relief Fund, the American Red Cross, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Boy Scouts, the Cheaha Family Support Council, Alabama Department of Human Resources, Community Action Agency, United Cerebral Palsy, FIRST Family Services, HELP Disabled, GIrl Scouts, Lincoln Food Pantry, Heritage Hall and Rainbow Mountain Moms.