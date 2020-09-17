United Way of North Talladega Co. switches to virtual fundraising for this year

Like everything else in 2020, the United Way of North Talladega’s annual campaign is being handled a little differently this year.
According to Executive Director Valerie Burrage in a press release, “Our fundraising is very different this year due to COVID-19.
“I know all of our partnering agencies are working very hard, and we want you to continue to have funds to make your programs successful. It is going to take all of us working together this year to surpass the funds we raised last year.
“Our partnering agencies and the UWNTC board members have worked hard during the pandemic to make sure individuals and families have the resources they need. Most importantly, we must continue to work hard to make a difference in the community.”
Instead of raising funds in the traditional fashion, this year’s project will be raising money online.
The virtual fundraising began last week, with a goal to exceed the $135,000 raised last year. Donations can be made either through the Facebook page of the United Way of Northern Talladega County or by visiting www.uwc.org.
Partner agencies benefitting include Alabama Easter Seals, The ARC of North Talladega County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Alabama, Boy Scouts of America, Boys and Girls Clubs of East Central Alabama, Cheaha Family Support Council, Alabama Department of Human Resources Children’s Emergency Fund, Community Action Agency, East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy, FIRST Family Service Center, HELP Disabled, Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama, Food Pantry of Lincoln, Heritage Hall Museum, Rainbow Mountain Moms, Red Door Kitchen, Ribbons of Hope, Rural Relief Fund, Palmer Place Children’s Advocacy Center, Talladega County Extension 4H Council and Samaritan House.
This year, Burrage said, there is also a new partner agency, Brighter Days, a suicide awareness and prevention organization.
Shortly after the pandemic began shutting down the state, the United Way of North Talladega County went forward with the first Day of Giving in March.
Other programs scheduled for this year going forward include a partnership with Sleep In Heavenly Peace of Gadsden, an organization that builds beds for children who don’t have them. Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be at the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce parking lot in November to build and deliver the beds.
Donations of money, pillows, bedding and lumber are welcome.
UWNTC has also been successful in buying and packing some 850 backpacks for school age students.
There will be a Comfort From the Cold blanket drive and second Day of Giving in March.
To volunteer, or for more information, please call 256-362-4665 or email talladegaunitedway@gmail.com.