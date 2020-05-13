United Way of N. Talladega Co. hands out 3,000 pounds of food (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The United Way of North Talladega County was able to distribute some 3,000 pounds of food Wednesday, courtesy of the Central Alabama Food Bank and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
According to United Way of North Talladega County Executive Director Valerie Burrage, volunteers turned out from numerous organizations to unload the trucks, pack the food and distribute the boxes earlier this week, including FIRST Family Services, local Boy and GIrl scouts, Samaritan House, Red Door Kitchen, ARC of North Talladega County, Brighter Dayz, Trinity United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church, Weogufka Baptist Church, Palmer Place, Fresh Start Ministries, Winterboro School, members of the United Way’s board of directors and various friends and family members of these organizations, including several people affiliated with or retired from the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
Local business owner Tena Turner provided the volunteers with handmade face covers, and the United Way provided 40 more sets of masks and gloves.
Burrage said she was expecting to be able to distribute about 100 boxes of food but ended up with 240. Of those, 20 went to the AIDB’s Regional Center at Union Village, 15 each went to the community centers at Knoxville Homes and Curry Court, 25 to West Gate and 40 to Treemont Apartments, where most of the residents are elderly and many can’t drive anymore.
Others were dropped off at C.L. Salter and Houston elementary schools, and the balance were distributed at Trinity UMC on Wednesday morning.
Bezos announced he was donating $100 million to local food banks all over the country last month. Burrage said she went ahead and applied for a grant through the program last week and was stunned when it was awarded the same day she applied.
“I expected it to take a couple of weeks at least, but we were informed we’d gotten the grant in about 15 minutes,” she said. “That never happens.”
The food was delivered from Birmingham on Monday on pallets, which were unloaded by volunteers from Fresh Start. On Tuesday, about 30 more volunteers came out to sort the food and pack the boxes, which, in addition to non-perishable food items, also contain information in English and Spanish regarding the 2020 census and a brochure about local food banks.
Still more volunteers showed up Wednesday to hand the boxes out.
Burrage said Lincoln had already hosted a food distribution day Tuesday, and there was some discussion of future events in Winterboro and Munford, although no plans had been finalized Wednesday afternoon.