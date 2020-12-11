United Way, Food Bank hold food box giveaway in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- The United Way of North Talladega County and the Central Alabama Community Food Bank held a food distribution event Thursday that served hundreds of Talladega residents.
Cars filled the former Piggly Wiggly and Trinity Baptist Church parking lots on East Street as volunteers loaded 300 holiday food boxes and hams into vehicles.
United Way Executive Director Valerie Burrage said all 300 boxes were passed out during the event, with no one in line going home without a box and ham.
Burrage said volunteers included acting City Manager Kelsey Gallahar, other city employees, members of United Way’s partner organizations and members of the United Way board. Burrage said she was grateful for the Talladega Police Department, which directed traffic for the event.