Unexpected bye weeks make leadership that much more important for B.B. Comer

SYLACAUGA -- B.B. Comer’s offensive line looked completely out of sorts one day in practice.
It was clear the unit wasn’t on the same page, but junior Korey Anderson Jr. had enough after three plays.
“Korey’s timing is always right,” B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett said. “He has a true feel of the pulse of the team and the pulse of the coaches. He knows when the coaches are ticked off or when things aren’t going well, and he rallies the troops and makes things go.”
Anderson Jr. did just that during practice last week. Within 60 seconds, the line was playing well and communicating correctly once again.
The junior offensive and defensive lineman’s leadership has been even more critical lately, considering B.B. Comer (9-1) will take the field Friday for the first time since Oct. 23.
Should the Tigers return home victorious from that trip to Abbeville (9-1), B.B. Comer will have put together the fourth 10-win season in school history since 1925.
While that sort of milestone would mean a lot to the program, the Tigers have already cemented their place in the history books in many ways.
“This team has accomplished a ton of stuff,” Fossett said. “The best thing about it to me is we’re 9-1, and we earned eight of those wins on the field. We got through the entire season and played our entire season.”
Comer’s one victory by forfeit came last week in the opening round of the playoffs after St. Luke’s was unable to compete due to COVID-19 complications. It was the second week in a row Fossett had to disappoint his players with news they would not take the field after B.B. Comer’s Oct. 29 game against Dadeville was canceled due to weather concerns.
Thus began the long layoff.
B.B. Comer is almost certainly healthier because of it. The coach said the Tigers have also been able to correct fundamentals and make adjustments that would have been difficult to do in the middle of a traditional game week.
That’s the bright side, but long layoffs don’t always lead to better performances. Sometimes multiple weeks off cause teams to lose rhythm, and B.B. Comer’s entire team seemed to be humming down the stretch as the Tigers defeated five of their last six opponents by at least 23 points.
That’s why guys like Anderson Jr. matter so much.
“Having two young sons around the program, you want them to see guys like Korey and how they act and how they handle themself,” Fossett said. “So my goal is to shape young men … and Korey is one of those guys that some adults could watch and learn a lot from him.”
The lineman isn’t the only player on Fossett’s team worth emulating.
“Jacob just does his job,” Fossett said of fullback Jacob Price. “He clocks in, goes to work. Jacob is not going to be as vocal as Korey, but he’s going to do his job every play.”
The head coach feels bad that he hasn’t helped Price find the end zone during his senior season. Fossett keeps promising the fullback that he’s trying to find him a scoring opportunity, but Price just laughs that notion off each time.
Touchdowns are cool, but Price’s emphasis is on winning and how he can help the team keep doing that, even if it requires blocking 95 percent of the time.
“He never complains. … Jacob, he is an unsung hero,” Fossett said.