TALLADEGA -- While the year-over-year numbers look strong for both, Talladega and St. Clair counties saw their unemployment rates rise from May to June, according to figures released by the Alabama Department of Labor on Friday.
Statewide, the news was better, with Alabama reaching a record-low jobless rate.
In Talladega County, the preliminary jobless rate for June for 3.9 percent, up from May’s revised rate of 3.3. In St. Clair County, the June preliminary rate was 3.1, up from May’s revised rate of 2.6.
Those numbers represent an increase of 218 jobless persons in Talladega County (for a total of 1,415) and 225 for St. Clair County (for a total of 1,270). St. Clair reported 39,636 employed persons (down by 105 from May), while Talladega reported 35,034 (down 140 month-over-month).
Year-over-year, the picture was better.
St. Clair’s jobless rate was 4.2 percent in June 2018, and the county had 393 more jobless individuals than it did in June 2019. The number of employed persons was up 1,312 year-over-year.
The story was similar in Talladega. The county’s June 2018 unemployment rate was 5.1 percent, representing 1,778 jobless persons, or 363 more than in June 2019. The number of employed individuals rose by 1,647 year-over-year.
Both counties saw their Civilian Labor Force, defined as the number of people working and the number seeking work, grow both month-over-month and year-over-year.
Talladega County had a CLF of 36,449 for June, up by 78 from May and by 1,284 from June 2018.
St. Clair County’s CLF was at 40,906 for June, an increase of 120 from May and 919 from June 2018.
Statewide
Statewide, unemployment hit 3.5 percent in June, state numbers show. That’s down from 4.1 percent a year before, and a record low, according to a Friday news release from the state Department of Labor.
A jump in construction jobs led the charge, with 8,000 jobs added in that sector over the past year.
-- Staff writer Tim Lockette contributed to this story.