Under Pressure: B.B. Comer manages heightened expectations

Back in July, B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett fielded dozens of questions from the media involving his team’s potential.
It was only natural. The returning roster was deep and talented, and B.B. Comer’s 9-2 finish in 2020 was the program’s best record in two decades, but the coach still wondered what impact that outside noise might have on his kids.
“That always resonated in my mind, like what if we (fall short),” Fossett said. “There are so many expectations, whereas three or four years ago, there were no expectations. It was ‘hey, we hope y’all can play 10 games.’ “Now the expectations are ‘coach you should win close to 10 games.’ And it is good to have expectations. Pressure forms diamonds.”
If anyone inside B.B. Comer’s program felt any pressure, they didn’t show it this season as the No. 9 ranked Tigers (8-2) simply took care of business, winning eight games by an average of 35.9 points.
The Tigers will seek to match last season’s record by upsetting No. 8 G.W. Long (8-1) at home on Thursday night. A victory would also give B.B. Comer a chance to celebrate a postseason victory for the first time since 2019.
Last year the Tigers also earned the right to host the first round, but then their opponent forfeited due to COVID-19 exposure. Since B.B. Comer took a week 10 bye, same as this year, that meant the Tigers went 19 days without playing an opponent before losing to Abbeville 56-34 on the road in the second round.
“One week (off) is a good thing, once you get anything over two weeks, you’re looking for trouble, because that makes it tough,” Fossett said.
G.W. Long has scored at least 35 points in eight games this season and has topped 42 points four times. B.B. Comer has only allowed one school, Montgomery Catholic (10-0, ranked No. 1 in 3A), to reach the 35-point threshold.
Fossett credited several senior defenders, including linemen Hagan Delee and Korey Anderson Jr., for their play on that side of the ball. With their help, the Tigers have been particularly stingy as of late, holding their last four opponents to an average of nine points.
Another senior that has settled in lately for the Tigers is quarterback Devonta Carmichael who has already topped 1,000 passing yards after throwing for less than 500 last season.
“He is a lot more confident being able to throw the ball and a lot more confident in his receivers, and that has helped out a ton,” Fossett said. “Anytime that you are confident, that makes the job a lot easier to do.”
Most people in the community likely aren’t surprised to hear any of this, though. The Tigers were highly thought of in the preseason, but the mere fact that B.B. Comer’s status as a contender goes unquestioned these days means something to Fossett.
“It’s a testament to the kids that have been here in the past and to the program itself,” he said. “To the kids that were here and also the seniors that are here now that have been here for four years and have seen the program grow and have been a huge part of the program growing.”