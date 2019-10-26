Undefeated Drew Middle 7th-8th-grade football team honored

LINCOLN -- The Drew Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade football team was honored Tuesday night with a proclamation from the Lincoln City Council in recognition of the squad’s undefeated season and Talladega County championship.
The undefeated season was the team’s second straight.
The team’s coaching staff includes Revy Higgins (head coach), Greg Threatt (defensive coordinator), Jeff Chappell, Doug Ward, Will Bailey and Wesley Yoder.
Eighth-grade members of the squad include Trip Ward (manager), Easton Hubbard, Blake Davis, Monty Weed, Jalen Turner, Skler Kline, Daveon Kendrick (manager), Landon Waller, Andrew Baker, Cobie Brady, Braden Tant, Mason Hines, Donald Dunnaway (manager), Clennon Groce, Dayton Hardy, Malachi McClellan, Terrance Posey, Camare Hampton, Haydn Mundy, Quay Elston, Brandon Estelle, Jacob O’Barr, Daveon Kendrick and Zach Linn (manager).
Seventh-grade members of the squad included Landin Knapp, Tyler Creel, Jackson Callahan, Conner Hall, Noah Thomas, Rodrecko Curry, Elijah Carter, Griffin Wilson, Braxton McIntyre, Zachary Haynes, Rider Weldon, Reed Hemphill, Talon Humphrey, Adam Straw, Eithen Anaya, Mason Hill, Ja’Nicholas Flournoy, Devin Clegg, Lynn Wilkins, Fabian Kearse, Seth Walker and Haiden Tucker.