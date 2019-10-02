TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins will host a gathering of 37 UNCF (United Negro College Fund) member institution presidents Thursday night, according to a press release.
The gathering will be on the Talladega College campus. The fall meeting of UNCF institutional and individual members, and board of directors, began Tuesday and runs through Friday in Mountain Brook.
Hawkins serves as the UNCF chair of presidents of member institutions and chair of the executive committee of member institutions.
The presidents will be transported by a Talladega College bus to Talladega on Thursday afternoon. The bus will arrive on campus about 6:30 p.m.
Members of the Talladega College community will line the streets on campus to welcome the bus, which will stop at the college entrance to enjoy a Talladega College marching band performance.
The presidents will then tour the new, state-of-the-art residence hall, which opened in January 2019, and the construction sites of both the new student center and the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art (ribbon-cutting ceremonies for both new buildings are scheduled for Jan. 31, 2020).
The evening will conclude with a dinner and choir performance.
For more information, contact Talladega College Director of Public Relations Mary Sood at msood@talladega.edu.