TALLADEGA -- Thirty-seven UNCF (United Negro College Fund) school presidents toured Talladega College and enjoyed dinner at Talladega Bottling Works on Thursday night.
The presidents were treated to performances by the Talladega College marching band and choir, and also toured the school’s new residence hall and the construction sites for the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art and the college’s new student center.
UNCF’s fall meeting for institutional and individual members, and board of directors, was this week in Mountain Brook. Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins serves as the UNCF chair of presidents of member institutions and chair of the executive committee of member institutions.