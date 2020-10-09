Uncertainty created by COVID-19 means no Christmas on Square in 2020

TALLADEGA -- The decorations will still be going up, but the commerce and festivities that have become synonymous with Christmas on the Square in Talladega are on hold this year.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, this year would have been the fifth anniversary of Christmas on the Square, and she was looking forward to making the event bigger and better than ever.
Unfortunately, the uncertainty created by the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on a lot of the plans for this year.
Historically, Christmas on the Square has relied on sponsorships to cover a significant portion of the costs. Cheeks said most of those sponsorships are committed to and locked in during the months of March, April and May, just as businesses throughout the state were shutting down.
“There was just too much uncertainty,” she said.
Merchants generally start signing up in the spring as well.
“Hopefully, by next year, everything will be getting back to normal, and then we can make it even bigger and better than ever before, and still celebrate the fifth anniversary,” Cheeks said.
As it was in 2019, the centerpiece of this year’s decorations will be the 20-plus-foot-tall artificial Christmas tree in front of the courthouse. The tree is covered with LED lights programmed to flash in sync with 15-well known Christmas songs. The music and light program runs more than an hour.
The tree is the most visible symbol of Talladega’s marketing of itself as a major tourist destination during the holiday season.
The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce is responsible for organizing the Christmas parade every year, Cheeks added. She said she did not think a final decision had been made on whether the parade would happen this year.
In the near future, however, trick-or-treating on The Square and the annual flashlight candy hunt and other Halloween activities have been largely canceled for the year.
Cheeks said there will, however, be drive-thru trick-or-treating at the municipal sports complex on Sun Valley Road on Friday, Oct. 30.