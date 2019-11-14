Talladega High School’s football team will play host to No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs at Mary Dumas Stadium tonight at 7.
The Bulldogs have never faced the Tigers, who will play in the first home playoff game in program history. Talladega picked up its first-ever playoff win, against Montevallo, a week ago by a 20-18 margin.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, Talladega was chosen as the 4A state champion in 1963 by the Birmingham News, Birmingham Post-Herald and United Press International following a 10-0 season. This championship predates the modern high school playoff era.
UMS-Wright’s championship history, by comparison, looks more robust. The Bulldogs have won eight state championships -- seven since the turn of the century. The Bulldogs, currently on a 29-game winning streak, won back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018.
Here are three to know about this playoff contest:
Not ready to shut the lights off in ’Dega
Despite the firsts and accomplishments by the Tigers in his first season at the helm, Talladega head coach Shannon Felder didn’t sound like a coach ready to rest on his laurels during Wednesday’s practice on Talladega’s baseball field.
“It’s early in our time to reflect, I’ll say it that way,” Felder said. “It’s not time to reflect at this point. Our goal is to prepare well tonight, tomorrow and again on Friday, then go out there Friday, try to compete and give it our best shot. We know what we’re facing. We know who we’re facing.”
He added he is proud of the way his team has progressed over the course of the season.
Felder was hired in late July to replace outgoing coach Ted Darby, and the Tigers were able to clinch a second winning season in three years after two decades of struggles.
”There was a lot of times we could have folded, a lot of times people didn’t believe we could get it done, but we believed in ourselves and believed in what we were trying to do,” Felder said. “We were about to overcome some difficult situations. This is just another obstacle for us to overcome. I’m excited about having the opportunity and I know the guys are as well.”
Felder said he knows UMS-Wright has a strong tradition, not just in football, but in all sports, but he told his players the team they’re lining up against Friday night hasn’t won the championship yet.
“It’s a very good team, a well-coached team,” Felder said. They don't make a lot of mistakes. They’ll be fundamentally sound. We know that.”
Tigers can handle adversity
Felder said struggling through adverse situations in losses to Munford and Lincoln in the regular season helped the Tigers learn how to react when things don’t go their way.
“We’ve known all year long that we have to be able to deal with adversity, and we just continued to talk about it,” he said. “Then we got put into situations where we had to step up and make some plays. The last few games of the season, I thought we did that and I was proud of the guys.”
With 2:14 to play against Montevallo and Talladega leading 20-6, the Bulldogs mounted a late comeback with standout wide receiver J.J. Evans at quarterback. He replaced an injured Malik Inabinette and led the Bulldogs on two scoring drives, but Talladega held them out of the end zone on both two-point conversion attempts.
“We called a timeout to bring the guys to the sideline, and everybody was pretty relaxed and fairly confident that we were going to be able to stop them,” Felder said.
Felder added he and the coaching staff thought that moment was “refreshing.”
Mixing it up
Felder said holding a Montevallo offense that averaged 41.2 points per game to 18 wouldn’t necessarily prepare the Tigers for a different style of offense in UMS-Wright, but he broke down how the Tigers were able to slow down one pack of Bulldogs last week.
“Although we knew they had a really good running back and (we) needed to contain him as much as possible, ultimately, we felt that for us to win, we had to be able to do some things in the secondary to try to mix things up,” he said. “The defensive group came up with a good plan, tried to make sure we did some disguising and showed them a couple of combo coverages. From a defensive standpoint, I thought we did a pretty good job of containing the receivers and I thought that was key to the victory.”
On offense, Talladega boasts a variety of weapons and formations that UMS-Wright’s coaching staff must prepare to face tonight.
The Tigers ran nearly a dozen plays out of the spread against Montevallo before shifting gears into a double-wing attack that caught the Bulldogs off guard.
From there, it was a mix of both formations for the duration of the game.
Felder said he has used the double-wing attack in more than half the Tigers’ games this season, but he runs multiple formations out of the spread, including trips, empty and bunch.
“We’re going to give you a lot of different looks,” Felder said “We’re just trying to find something that works. Once we find something that works, we’ll try to stick with it.
“We felt like we could have a little success running the double-wing, and when we had a little bit of success early (in games), we thought we would stick with it … In the game Friday, we had some success and moved the ball. Really, a lot of the drives, we hurt ourselves more than they hurt us, so we decided to stick with it. But we also wanted to spread the field a little bit and give them another look. I thought the balance of both attacks was effective for us.”