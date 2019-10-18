SYLACAUGA -- The 14th annual Ultimate Ball Drop is set for Friday, Oct. 25, immediately following the Sylacauga vs. Munford high school football game.
Sylacauga’s Promise, in conjunction with the SAFE (Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement) Family Services Center, is spearheading the annual event.
“The ball drop is the only fundraiser we have each year, and the proceeds from the ball drop are used to benefit our community youth programs such as our after-school bridges tutoring program, Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) and (the) Sylacauga Grows Community Garden,” said Kathy Landers, event and special projects coordinator for SAFE.”
Tickets have corresponding numbers on golf balls that will be dropped onto the football field from a crane after the game. The ball that lands in the hole or is closest to the hole wins the $5,000.
The tickets are $5 each and are tax deductible. They may be purchased at SAFE at 78 Betsy Ross Lane in Sylacauga. Additionally, organizers will be selling tickets at the Sylacauga Walmart on Saturday, Oct, 19, and Oct. 24-25, beginning at 8 a.m.
Tickets will also be sold at the football game.
“We are so fortunate to have the support of many of our community businesses that purchase a ticket for each of their employees to have the opportunity to win $5,000,” Landers said.
For more information, call SAFE at 256-245-4343.
Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.