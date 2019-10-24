SYLACAUGA — The 14th annual Ultimate Ball Drop is set for tonight at 6, prior to the Sylacauga vs. Munford high school football game.
The winner will receive $5,000.
Sylacauga’s Promise, in conjunction with the SAFE (Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement) Family Services Center, is spearheading the annual event.
Proceeds from the ball drop are used to benefit community youth programs and (the) Sylacauga Grows Community Garden.
Tickets cost $5 each and are tax deductible. They may be purchased at SAFE at 78 Betsy Ross Lane in Sylacauga.
For more information, call SAFE at 256-245-4343.
Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.