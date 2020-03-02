UAB warns voters about germs at the polls

BIRMINGHAM – Experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham are telling voters how to avoid germs at the polls amid concerns about the flu and COVID-19.
In a press release, the university encourages voters to follow general precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. These include frequent hand washing, covering your cough and avoiding large gatherings if possible.
This last precaution will be difficult on Tuesday, when citizens around Alabama, and the country, gather in polling places to vote in primary elections.
The UAB release said the CDC still considers flu activity to be widespread in 48 states. It also cites concerns about the spread of COVID-19 also known as the novel coronavirus.
Polling locations use different methods for voting such as pens, felt-tip markers or touch screens, which UAB identified as hotbeds for germs.
UAB said COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person through close contact with someone infected or through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled, where it travels to the lungs.
“This has become dangerous because this is a first-of-its-kind type of coronavirus, and all humans do not have immunity built up to fight it,” said Rachael Lee, M.D., UAB Medicine’s health care epidemiologist and assistant professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases.
For those going to the polls, Bryan Combs, Ph.D., a nurse practitioner with the UAB School of Nursing, said to exercise precautionary measures to keep your germs and everyone else’s from spreading.
“I would think of going to the polls the same way I would as if I were going to the airport,” Combs said. “You are going to be in lines, and people will be sharing and touching the same items.”
Combs says do the same things you would do if you were traveling like making sure to carry antibacterial hand sanitizer to use before and after touching something used commonly by other people. Combs also said that voters should be sure to cover their mouth when they cough, and to not talk to closely to others
He also said that if people prefer to use wipes as opposed to hand sanitizer, to use antibacterial wipes to wipe off commonly used items before and after use, and that people should also remember to wipe their hands.
Patrice Kurzejeski, Assistant Director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said Monday that she feels people need to rely on normal precautions to avoid getting sick.
“I think you’ve got to use common sense measures,” she said.
Kurzejeski also said while COVID-19 may be scarier, the flu is just as widespread as ever.
She also said that while precautions need to be taken, there is no reason for people to panic.
“I don’t think there is any need to panic over this,” Kurzejeski said.