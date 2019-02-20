TALLADEGA -- U-Haul trucks, products and services are now available to rent at the Presbyterian Home for Children Thrift Store at 975 Ashland Highway, according to a press release.
The new location will offer “U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes,” the release says. “The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour, day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.”
The release also quotes Susan Nicastro and Doug Marshall of the Presbyterian Home For Children Thrift store as being “proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Talladega County.”
Sustainability will also be a priority for the new location.
“Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis,” according to the release. “Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.”
This is the second U-Haul location to open in Talladega in the past month. The other is a partnership with K&K Used Autos II on West Battle Street.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. For more information, please call 236-480-0149 or visit www.uhaul.com.