Tyeisha Juhan leads Lady Tornadoes to fast start

Talladega College senior Tyeisha Juhan started the year playing like she’s determined to wipe last season out of everyone’s memory.
An impressive feat considering she earned All-American honors last season after averaging 15 points and 2.7 steals per game.
“Tyeisha is a very special player,” Talladega College coach Kevin Herod said. “You don’t get to see a lot of these players come across, to me on any level. … She’s an unstoppable player. You can’t stop her. The only person that can stop Tyeisha is Tyeisha.”
This season, Juhan leads Talladega College (4-1), scoring 21.6 points per game while shooting a team-best 51.6 percent from behind the arc and a team-high 53 percent from the floor.
Herod said one reason for Juhan’s uptick in numbers is her improved health. Last season, she played well despite battling a knee injury. This year, opponents are seeing the senior at her best.
“I can see her playing overseas if she continues to work on her game,” Herod said. “And I also see her possibly, not even possibly, she will be All-American again this year.”
Four other Tornadoes, including Kendall Weary, Jordan Dubose, Ireon Smith and Kenetria Redfern, average between 9.6 and 9.8 points per game. That is the closest anyone gets to matching Juhan’s numbers.
The Talladega College coach said he isn’t concerned with that enormous gulf in production. Like most others, his team is still trying to settle into a rhythm at this point of the season.
While Juhan has taken a role in the spotlight, freshman Kameron Shelley has impressed her coach despite averaging only 10 minutes on the court per game.
“You don’t really judge them just by what happens on the floor,” Herod said of freshmen. “What happens with fans and spectators, they see the end result is playing on the floor. ... The minutes just don’t reflect what she is doing right now. She is really going to be a good basketball player. I see a great basketball player when it is all said and done.”
Herod’s praise for the freshman didn’t stop there. He said she was one of the best freshman players to come through the program in his 12-year tenure.
Shelley is only averaging five points per game, but Herod said she’s really shined as a defender. The coach also said Shelley learns from her mistakes without dwelling on them like most freshmen seem to do.
That sort of mental fortitude will be more important than ever this season as the coaches and players navigate a season during the middle of a pandemic. Rising COVID-19 numbers have already postponed the three games on the schedule that were supposed to occur since Nov. 17.
Now the Tornadoes will enter into an extended break before returning to the court in 2021 with road games against in-state foes Samford and the University of Mobile scheduled during the first week.
“This team they’re mentally tough,” Herod said. “And I think if they continue to be that and they stay focused, then the sky is the limit.”