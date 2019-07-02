A Childersburg man and a 15-year-old juvenile have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a produce stand in the Mill Village outside Sylacauga June 16.
The 15-year-old, who also lives in Childersburg, was arrested June 24 and was being held Monday in juvenile detention, according to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Keith Anthony Anderson Jr., 19, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree robbery, a class A felony. Bond in the case was set at $100,000 by Circuit Judge Jeb Fannin, Tubbs said.
Deputies were continuing to search for a third suspect. As of Monday afternoon, there did not appear to be any connection between the suspects and the victim.
The robbery reportedly took place at a produce stand next to a residence on the 100 block of Tuskegee Street on a Sunday night, as the victim was closing up.
The 32-year-old victim was approached by at least two people, according to Capt. Mike Jones. Several shots were fired before the suspects fled on foot. The victim was struck at least three times and was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, then airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. Tubbs said the victim had been released as of Monday afternoon, but could not comment specifically on his condition.
In addition the injuries to the victim, at least one round also entered an occupied residence in the area, Jones said.
Tubbs said Monday that it would be up to the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office to decide whether the juvenile should be charged as an adult. Unless that happens, no further information on the juvenile suspect will be available.
Anderson was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Monday afternoon.
First-degree robbery is punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.