Two sentenced in unrelated murder cases in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff imposed sentences in two unrelated murder cases Wednesday.
Keith Jusandto Taylor, 39, was indicted in 2014 on four counts of capital murder but pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder last month, according to District Attorney Steve Giddens. Taylor was sentenced to 20 years in prison, split, with five years to serve and 2,029 days of jail credit.
The other case involved Everett Bernard “BJ” Abrams Jr. Abrams was convicted by a jury in December of shooting his wife. He was sentenced to 69 years in prison.
Taylor and Derrick Decarlo Arnold were both charged with two counts of capital murder during a robbery and two counts of capital murder during a burglary. All charges stemmed from the shooting death of Jerome Garrett Jr. in front of Garrett’s home in the Mill Village in Sylacauga in 2011.
Arnold also pleaded guilty to felony murder in 2013 and is serving a life sentence. Taylor was arrested by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives after he attempted to buy a fully automatic MP-5 at the Holiday Inn Express in Talladega. He has been in federal prison for most of the time since then.
Felony murder is defined as a murder committed unintentionally during the commission of another crime.
Abrams was convicted of shooting his wife, Jennifer Abrams, in the head in the kitchen of the couple’s home on Loblolly Trace in Alpine on Memorial Day 2017.
His defense attorneys argued the shooting was accidental, which was consistent with the statement he gave to Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies shortly after the shooting but not with the physical evidence presented to the jury. The couple’s son, who was 9 years old at the time, was called to testify as a state’s witness.
Also in court this week:
Woodruff sentenced Lavashion Curte Stockdale, 27, to 30 months, split, 10 months to serve and 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree;
Woodruff sentenced Misty Perkins Whitten, 40, to 77 months, suspended, 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 12 months, time served, concurrent, for carrying a pistol without a permit. Whitten was indicted on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge;
Woodruff sentenced Micah Drake Fields, 23, to 27 months, suspended, 24 months probation for breaking into and entering an automobile;
Woodruff sentenced Amanda Leigh Casey, 33, to 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and six months in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia; across the hall, Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth sentenced Casey to 15 years, split, 112 days to serve and 24 months probation for escape in the third degree;
Woodruff sentenced Rodreckus Lamar Taylor, 37, to 39 months, suspended, two months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree;
Woodruff sentenced Rachel Nicole Gamble, 22, to 48 months, split, nine months to serve and 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree. A second burglary count was dismissed;
Woodruff sentenced Jesse Lee Hernandez, 45, to 70 months in prison, concurrent, on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance;
Hollingsworth sentenced John Corey Powell, 29, to 24 months suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Hollingsworth sentenced Wayne Lamar Strown, 49, to 120 months, split, 18 months to serve and 24 months probation for theft of property in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and burglary in the third degree;
Hollingsworth sentenced Derrick Lashaun Welch, 44, to 90 months, split, 10 months to serve, 24 months probation for breaking into and entering a motor vehicle; and
Hollingsworth sentenced Landon Hugh Vincent, 35, to 48 months in prison for distribution of a controlled substance.