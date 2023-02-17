 Skip to main content
Two new officers join Talladega Police Department

new officers

 Talladega Police Department officers Jaih’el Chavers and LaTonio Meadows graduated from the Montgomery Police Academy Feb. 14 and are now certified police officers.

Meadows was born and raised in Talladega and graduated from Talladega County Central High School.  He served in the United States Army for seven and a half  years. 