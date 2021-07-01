Two fugitives wanted by Talladega Police

Talladega Police and Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama are asking for the public assistance in locating two fugitives, Shyy Jamar Fomby and Brandon Matthews.
Fomby is described as a 36-year-old black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds.
Fomby is wanted for felony domestic violence and felony assault, according to a press release issued Monday. The charges stem from an incident in September 2019, when he allegedly attacked his girlfriend, who was eight months pregnant at the time, with a hot iron while she was ironing a shirt. The victim fled after sustaining burns to arms and face, seeking medical attention at Citizens Baptist Medical Center. Fomby has been hiding ever since.
According to the same release, he is also wanted for other offenses including burglary, felony theft, felony criminal mischief and drug charges.
Matthews is a 35-year-old white male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds.
In April of this year, Matthews allegedly sold silverware that had been stolen from a residence in Anniston to local jewelry store for $800. The silverware has since been returned to its rightful owner.
His last known location was in the Birmingham metro area.
If you have information on the whereabouts of either of these men, please call Talladega Police at 256-362-4508 or CrimeStoppers 24 hour tip line 334-215-Stop or download the P3-tips app.
“Make sure you receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a followup question,” the release says. “Your tip may lead to a cash reward.”