Two from Talladega County denied parole by state board

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- During December, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles considered the cases of 37 people convicted of violent crimes and granted only one parole.
According to a press release, Tamara Lee Ramos was paroled after being convicted of second-degree robbery and sentenced to seven years in prison in Lee County in 2018.
Two of the offenders who were denied parole, Emmanuel Lakeem Ervin and Elijah Noel Browning, were convicted in Talladega County. There were no cases from St. Clair County on the dockets for December.
Ervin “was sentenced in 2015 to three years, six months in prison for third-degree burglary and five counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles in Talladega County,” according to the release. He was sentenced by former Circuit Judge Julian King.
Ervin was previously paroled on those charges, but in September 2018, “he was sent back to prison for seven years and six months for again (illegally) breaking into and entering a motor vehicle.
“He has served less than two years of that 7 ½-year prison term. The Attorney General’s Office reported Ervin committed two prison disciplinary infractions in 2019, including one just two months ago.”
The second sentence was also handed down by King.
Browning was convicted “March 13, 2019 of second- and third-degree burglaries … and sentenced to five years” by former Circuit Judge Bo Hollingsworth.
According to reports published at the time, the second-degree burglary charge stemmed from a break-in at Sylvan Towers in May 2018 while the resident was home. Browning stole some cash and a cellphone.
According to the victim, who testified at Browning’s parole board hearing, Browning also “stole his walker from his home, forcing him to crawl through his home for help. He also said the thief stole his pain medication and all his cash.”
“’If he was so repentant, he would be trying to pay the damage he has done,’” the victim is quoted as saying in the release. “The Victims of Crime and Leniency, a victims’ rights organization, also opposed the parole.”
Counting his confinement in the Talladega County Metro Jail before he pleaded guilty, Browning has served one year and seven months of a five-year sentence.
The next Pardons and Paroles Docket is set for Jan. 7. There were no board meetings between September and November of this year.