Two dead in Sylacauga

Sylacauga Police are investigating two apparently unrelated homicides that happened about five hours apart Sunday.
According to Chief Kelley Johnson, officers responded to the first call at about 1 p.m. Sunday to the area of Goodwater Highway and Peavey Hill. A caller told police a man was lying in the road on Goodwater Highway.
The man, Kevin Deshawn Chatman, 34, appeared to be suffering a wound to his stomach inflicted by a sharp object of some kind.
Sylacauga Ambulance transported Chatman to the emergency room of Coosa Valley Medical Center.
“Chatman was taken into surgery to try and save his life, but medical staff were unable to,” Johnson said.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8 p.m.
In the meantime, police responded to the second call, involving gunshots, at about 6 p.m. at 413 North Nashville Avenue in the Buttermilk Hill community.
On arrival, Johnson said, officers found Gary Earl Stone Jr., aka Junior Stone, 30, apparently suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Johnson said Sylacauga Police and Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted life-saving measures, including CPR, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
“Stone is from Sylacauga but currently lived in Montgomery,” Johnson said.
Just over a month ago, Shaquan Devon Jackson, 29, was shot in the same area as Stone, and also died of his wounds. Johnson said Monday that there was no evidence at this point tying any of the three recent murders to any other.
The investigation into the killing of Jackson also remains open.
The bodies of Chatman and Stone were both transported to the state Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for autopsy.
Both Sunday murders are under investigation by Sylacauga Police and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
Anyone with information on any of these cases should contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigative Division at 256-401-2464 or the anonymous tip line at 256-249-7416.