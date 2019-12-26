Two counterfeit $100 bills passed in Talladega over last week

TALLADEGA -- At least two counterfeit $100 bills were passed in Talladega over the holidays, according to incident and offense reports filed with police.
The first was presented at the Shop N Fill No. 2 on Alabama 77 around 7:40 p.m. Dec. 21.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, a black man wearing a cream colored shirt and tan pants attempted to purchase gas, a pack of Newports and a slushy with a $100 bill that the cashier recognized as fake.
When the cashier pointed this out, the man handed her back the change, then tried unsuccessfully to grab the bill off the counter before running out of the store and fleeing in a vehicle.
The second incident was at 6:45 p.m. Christmas Eve at the Texaco Station on 77.
In this case, the person presenting the bill attempted to pay for a tank of gas. Again, the cashier objected, and the man ended up paying with two legitimate $20 bills. He also tried to take the phony $100 bill but was unsuccessful. A detailed description of the suspect was not available.
Thompson said the two bills had different serial numbers but were otherwise similar, although he could not say if they had been made by the same person.
Both bills were taken into evidence by police and will be turned over the U.S. Secret Service.