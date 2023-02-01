Two charged with meth trafficking

Two Munford residents have been arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine.
Jeremy Lynn Hughes, 47, and Brandy Dawn Crim, 37, were both arrested Thursday morning when agents of the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force attempted to serve a warrant on Hughes for failure to appear.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Hughes and Crim both live on Jenifer Road in Munford, but at different addresses.
Task Force Commander Mike Roberson said Hughes and Crim were both at Hughes’ residence Thursday morning, along with more than an ounce of ice, a form of crystal methamphetamine, in the house. Crim had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her purse as well.
Roberson added that there were also two guns in the house, although Hughes is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have a gun.
Hughes was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on previous charges of trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crim was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Neither one of them had a bond as of Thursday evening, according to jail records.
Hughes was previously arrested in April, along with Jessica Nichole Mabrey, 36, of Talladega. Both were charged with trafficking, and Hughes was given a bond of $175,000 total. Mabrey was on probation at the time of her arrest.
According to court records, Hughes pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance last year and was given a 60-month suspended sentence.
Trafficking is a Class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia are both misdemeanors.