Two charged with meth trafficking

Two Munford residents have been arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Jeremy Lynn Hughes, 47, and Brandy Dawn Crim, 37, were both arrested Thursday morning when agents of the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force attempted to serve a warrant on Hughes for failure to appear.

jeremy lynn hughes.tif

Jeremy Lynn Hughes
Brandy Dawn Crim.tif

Brandy Dawn Crim