Two charged in unrelated vehicle theft cases

The Talladega County Sheriff's Office took reports on three recent motor vehicle thefts, including two that resulted in felony arrests in other jurisdictions.

According to Capt. Mike Jones, the first of the recent cases involved a 2015 silver Infiniti Q40 that was reported stolen off a car lot in mid-to-late December. The owner of the vehicle had placed it for sale on a car lot in Munford, but then noticed the vehicle was not where it should have been and contacted the owner of the lot.