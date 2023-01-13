Two charged in unrelated vehicle theft cases

The Talladega County Sheriff's Office took reports on three recent motor vehicle thefts, including two that resulted in felony arrests in other jurisdictions.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, the first of the recent cases involved a 2015 silver Infiniti Q40 that was reported stolen off a car lot in mid-to-late December. The owner of the vehicle had placed it for sale on a car lot in Munford, but then noticed the vehicle was not where it should have been and contacted the owner of the lot.
The vehicle turned up in Birmingham, driven by a Tyron Monzell Shackleford, 39, of Birmingham. Jones said Shackleford was charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree in Jefferson County.
The actual theft of the vehicle remains under investigation.
The second incident played out in similar fashion. Jones said the victim picked up a female acquaintance in his 2019 Toyota Camry in Sylacauga on Dec. 29. The victim stopped to look in on a sick family member on Cherry Tree Lane, leaving the acquaintance in the car outside.
After a roughly five minute visit, the victim came out to find his vehicle was gone, Jones said.
The acquaintance, Elizabeth Ann Stewart, was involved in a wreck driving the car in Springville and tried to run from police there after the vehicle was no longer driveable. She was caught and charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree as well.
In the third case, the vehicle has not been recovered and no arrests have been made, Jones said.
This case involves the theft of a Kawasaki 325 Prairie four-wheeler reported stolen overnight between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 from a yard on Holman’s Crossroads in Goodwater.
There are no witnesses or suspects in this case.
Receiving stolen property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.