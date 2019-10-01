Taylor Lett was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Lincoln High School’s volleyball team to six wins in seven tries.
It’s the second time this season Lett has received the Player of the Week honor.
“After getting it the first time, I was really excited and I am even more excited now,” Lett said. “It is like, wow, I am really doing good this year to get it two times.
“After playing on Saturday, I realized how much we have grown and improved… For my senior year, being Player of the Week two times is exciting and makes me feel really good about this year.”
Lett and the Lady Golden Bears recorded wins over Talladega and Sacred Heart to begin last week. In the Talladega County Volleyball Tournament, Lincoln defeated Childersburg, Sylacauga, Fayetteville and Sylacauga again to claim the championship.
Lett, who was named the tournament MVP, recorded 52 assists, 30 digs, 13 kills, six aces and three blocks in four tournament matches. In seven matches last week, she had 81 assists, 55 digs, 31 kills, 16 aces and five blocks.
“For the last few years, I knew that Kristen (Woods) was the better player,” Lett said. “She was the best player on our team and she was a great captain. We all miss her.
“This year, I have been trying to step up so I could fill that spot, be the leader and get the MVP that I have been looking forward to these last few years.“
Lincoln defeated Sylacauga in a thriller (26-24, 23-25, 15-12) in the county tournament finale.
The Sylacauga faithful and the crowd that stayed over to watch the match seemed to be against the Lady Golden Bears. Lett said her squad embraced what it was receiving from the opposing fans and used it as motivation to win its third straight county crown.
“It was crazy, it was very intense,” Lett said. “That was probably the most intense game that I have played in. The crowd, the shoe banging, our crowd was yelling back at their crowd.
“No matter what people throw at us, we feed off of that, and we loved the energy. Having that much energy really pumps us up for the game. It was unfathomable how intense it was. I wish every volleyball player has a chance to play in a game like that. It’s so fun.”
Lincoln head coach Patty Hansen was pleased with the way Lett played throughout the county tournament. Hansen said that Lett is deserving of Player of the Week.
“I am very proud of Taylor,” Hansen said. “She has been a very consistent player for years, whether it was junior high, JV and now varsity. She is that player that we look forward to having great leadership from on the court and off the court. She is a great person.”
With the win in the championship match, Lincoln locked up its fifth straight 30-win season. Lett said winning 30 matches each of the past three years is something she will not take for granted.
“The girls athletics in any school are not looked at as much as the male athletics,” Lett said. “Being able to put ourselves out there and win 30 games or more every year shows how hard we work and how dedicated we are to the sport.”
Lincoln has no matches this week but will return to action Oct. 8 at Ragland at 5 p.m.