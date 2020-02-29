TV show ‘Truth or Legends in your Hometown’ will film in Talladega, Oxford on Sunday (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- In the Shadows Entertainment Group, based in Paducah, Kentucky, is scheduled to arrive at Talladega’s Armstrong-Osborne Public Library on Sunday at 4 p.m. to film an episode of “Truth or Legends in your Hometown,” which is kicking off its second season by visiting locations in Alabama rumored to be haunted.
The library is one of four places in the state that was chosen to be featured on the television show, along with Sweetwater Mansion in Florence, Pickens County Courthouse in Jasper, and The Oxanna Victorian in Oxford.
These locations were selected based on video footage of paranormal investigations conducted by Southern Ghost Girls Tours. The Southern Ghost Girls submitted the footage to show’s producer, Gavin Kelly.
Library Director Vickie Harkins said she is excited the library will be a part of the television show and glad the Southern Ghost Girls submitted the footage of their recent investigations there.
“I started noticing a lot of strange activity around 2009,” Harkins said. “I don’t know if this paranormal activity is connected to items that have been donated to the library, or what, but I believe we definitely are haunted, and this activity has increased from every once in a while to several times a week.”
Southern Ghost Girls Tours, a paranormal investigation company owned by Lesley Hyde, will be featured as well.
The Southern Ghost Girls will present evidence of paranormal activity in each of the four locations, and at the conclusion of the show, the Southern Ghost Girls will stamp the location’s case file with “Truth,” which means evidence supports a haunting, or “Legend,” which means the place is only rumored to be.
Kelly and his wife, director and show creator Paula Purcell Kelly, say they are looking forward to filming at these Alabama locations, and they would love the chance to visit and investigate Sloss Furnace in Birmingham someday. They will be filming at The Oxanna Victorian in Oxford at noon before arriving at the library.
And while the existence of ghosts and paranormal activity can be debated, the qualifications and talent of those involved with this episode of “Truth or Legends In Your Hometown” cannot.
Gavin Kelly is an Emmy Award-winning cinematographer, actor, songwriter and country music singer signed with Mirror Image Records based in Nashville, Tennessee.
His debut album, "Honolulu Blue," was released July 2, 2011, and re-released in March 2019. He was cast in the sitcom “Growing Pains” and in the motion picture “Country Strong,” starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Tim McGraw.
He founded the Phantasmic Ghost Hunters in 2012, and the paranormal television show of the same name ran 13 episodes and brought in over 40,000 viewers to the network that aired the show.
In 2016, Amazon Studios contacted him to produce a new original series. His production company, In The Shadows Entertainment Group, created and produced "The Paranormal Journey: Into the Unknown.”
“That show was definitely a learning experience for me, and I learned there is always room for improvement and better equipment,” he said.
“Truth or Legends in your Hometown” is his newest venture, and he and Paula will visit locations in five more states and work with five other paranormal teams this year. They plan to visit 20 states to work with 28 teams for the entire show, which is under consideration by two major television networks.
Hyde, the owner of Southern Ghost Girls Tours, founded the all-women paranormal investigation team nearly two years ago and has conducted numerous investigations in the Southeast, primarily in Alabama. The team has conducted two ground-breaking investigations at The Jefferson Towers in Birmingham and at Sweetwater Mansion.
“These places had never been investigated before, and it took a lot of talking and negotiating before they would allow us to come and bring our equipment to conduct an investigation. I’ve been cussed at, called crazy, and everything else, and it takes a lot of work to get these places like this, but I love it,” she said.
But Harkins, and everyone else who is excited to see the results of the Talladega library episode, will have to wait until next year.
“We are in the filming stage for the show now, and I’m negotiating with two networks. Viewers will be able to see the results sometime next year on one of two networks, and that’s all I can say,” Kelly said.