ASHVILLE -- The eighth annual Tunes Around Town will be 4-9 p.m., Saturday, July 6, on the square in Ashville.
The Ashville High School Band Boosters will host the event, and monies raised will go to help the Ashville High School band.
Jennie Layfield is a member of the Ashville Band Boosters and the event coordinator. She told the Ashville City Council recently this is the biggest fundraiser the band has each year.
“We have several sponsors, including the city of Ashville and the St. Clair County Commission,” Layfield said. “We appreciate them for their help. The city told me Monday during the council meeting they were supporting us 100 percent, and if there was anything we needed, just to let them know.”
Two bands have already been booked for the day – Park Avenue and the Hutch Edwards Project. Both bands are from the Birmingham area.
Layfield said the event will also feature a car show, a bike ride, a flag retirement ceremony, inflatables for the kids, food vendors and arts & crafts vendors. A huge fireworks show will cap off the night.
Band Booster President Tim Morton and band booster Pam Conway are helping Layfield with the event.
In other business during its last meeting, the council:
•Held a public hearing concerning property at 288 Roberts Road;
•Approved the recommendation of the Ashville Planning Commission to rezone 288 Roberts Road from residential estate to single family residential and mobile home district;
•Approved a resolution concerning the Municipal Water Pollution Prevention program. It is a form the Alabama Department of Environmental Management requires annually concerning wastewater;
•Approved a resolution concerning several items deemed as surplus property;
•Approved the minutes from the May 6 council meeting; and
•Paid bills.
The next council meeting will be at 6 p.m., Monday, June 3, with a work session at 5:30.
