Tulip time: Munford farm offers pick-your-own blooms (with photo gallery)

MUNFORD -- Back in November, the owners of C. Watts Farm in Munford planted tulip bulbs — 15,000 of them.
The tulips have started blooming and are available for customers to come and pick their own.
They are Holland tulips in a variety of colors: purple, red, yellow, pink, orange, salmon, fuchsia. The purple were the first ones to bloom, a week or two ago. Red and yellow are dominant now.
“Oh my word, the yellow are beautiful,” said Pat Watts, who along with her husband, Curtis, runs the farm.
Pink should be coming in next.
The Watts have grown pick-your-own strawberries for several years (they expect them to be ready this year around April 15), as well as fruits and vegetables through the summer, which they sell in a farm store.
This is the first year they have planted tulips.
“They told us it’s too hot to grow a tulip in Alabama, but Curtis said, ‘As long as you bed something and water it, it will grow.’ His grandfather always grew poppies back in the day,” Pat said.
These are not cut flowers. They are bulbs in bloom. Customers can dig up tulips in the field — they pop right out of the ground — and small shovels are provided.
The tulips can then be placed in a vase of water, bulb and all, or planted in a pot.
“They will continue to grow and bloom,” Pat said. She likes to put her tulips in a vase for about a week, then plant them in a pot underneath a tree in the front yard.
The bulbs can also be saved for replanting in November. Once the leaves dry up, remove the bulbs from the soil, allow them to dry for one or two weeks, then store them in a cool, dry location until time to replant.
Because of concerns over the coronavirus, the Watts have turned the tulips into a self-serve operation.
As far as payment, customers are on the honor system. Bulbs are $1.50 each. On days the tulip field is open, customers can come and pick, then place their money in the gray mailbox on the table in front of the store. Bring the correct amount of cash, or write a check.
The Watts will also pick tulips for customers who call ahead and order, then leave the tulips for pickup in front of the farm store.
Hopefully, there will be tulips available for another month. The farm will be open day-to-day, and hours are dependent on the weather.
“If we have storms coming in, that changes everything,” Pat said. “The first tulips that bloomed, we had a hail storm that kinda beat them up.”
It’s best to call before you go to make sure the farm is open. Call 256-493-0916, or check the farm’s Facebook page. C Watts farm is at 41 Oak Grove Road in Munford.
