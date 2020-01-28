Trussville Man drowns in Ashville

ASHVILLE -- St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said Tuesday a man drowned Monday night in Ashville.
Murray said Claude Steven Webster, 61, of Trussville was found dead underneath a pier on Dogwood Lane in Ashville.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Webster was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m., Monday.
He said Webster was fishing on the pier when he fell off.
Russell said the cause of death was drowning with a contributing factor of hypothermia.
Murray said the sheriff’s office was dispatched on a call of a person in distress on Neely Henry Lake from Etowah County Dispatch.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, began searching around boat launches in that area of the lake.
Authorities later found Webster underneath the pier he was allegedly fishing from.
The Rainbow City Fire and Police departments also took part in the search.
“Our thoughts go out to his family in this tragic loss,” Murray said.