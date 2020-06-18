You are the owner of this article.
Truck carrying steel coils wrecks on 275 Bypass on Wednesday

A‌ ‌Melton‌ ‌truck‌ ‌carrying‌ ‌steel‌ ‌coils‌ ‌weighing‌ ‌more‌ ‌than‌ ‌40,000‌ ‌pounds‌ ‌turned‌ ‌over‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌275‌ ‌Bypass on‌ ‌Wednesday‌, June 17, 2020.‌

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
TALLADEGA -- A‌ ‌Melton‌ ‌truck‌ ‌carrying‌ ‌steel‌ ‌coils‌ ‌weighing‌ ‌more‌ ‌than‌ ‌40,000‌ ‌pounds‌ ‌turned‌ ‌over‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌275‌ ‌Bypass on‌ ‌Wednesday‌ ‌afternoon.‌
Traffic‌ ‌was‌ ‌snarled,‌ ‌but‌ ‌the‌ ‌mishap‌ ‌did‌ ‌not‌ ‌appear‌ ‌to‌ ‌cause‌ ‌any‌ ‌injuries.‌
‌Talladega‌ ‌police‌ ‌and‌ fire‌ ‌and the‌ ‌Alabama‌ ‌Department‌ ‌of‌ ‌Transportation‌ ‌responded,‌ ‌along‌ ‌with‌ ‌Hindman’s‌ ‌wrecker‌ ‌service,‌ ‌which‌ ‌was‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌set‌ ‌the‌ ‌truck‌ ‌back‌ ‌on‌ ‌its‌ ‌tires.‌
‌The‌ ‌accident‌ ‌is‌ ‌under‌ ‌investigation‌ ‌by‌ ‌Talladega‌ ‌police,‌ ‌but‌ ‌it‌ ‌appears‌ ‌that‌ ‌the‌ ‌load‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌truck‌ ‌shifted‌ ‌during‌ ‌a‌ ‌turn.‌

