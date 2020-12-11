Troy Jones Memorial Country Christmas Concert set for Dec. 20

SYLACAUGA -- Coming next week is a festive concert sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit.
Sunday, Dec. 20, at 5:30 p.m., Marble City Baptist Church, together with Nashburg Recording Studio, will present the Troy Jones Memorial Country Christmas Concert.
The event will honor the late Troy Jones, of Sylacauga, who earned a successful songwriting career in Nashville, Tennessee, after 20 years working in the Childersburg paper mill. His songs have been recorded by Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Billy Currington, Tim McGraw, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jake Owens and others.
Jones, together with MCBC Minister of Music Mickey Green and Nashburg Recording Studio’s Wesley Allen, were the creators behind last year's successful concert, a combination of Christmas classics with a country twang.
Now Green and Allen want to carry on the show with the memory of Jones, who died in September, when, according to published reports, a live electrical current touched his boat dock.
Green described Jones as a humble and down-to-earth man who had a passion for music and worship.
“I just remember him as a great guy that sought to use his talents to serve. He just wanted to serve his part and never wanted the spotlight,” Green said.
Allen remembers Jones as someone who could have easily taken the route towards country music fame but instead prioritized his family and his church in small town life.
“He loved the Christmas concert and was looking forward to doing it again,” Allen said.
Green says he hopes the event will be a time to worship, remember Jones, have fun and do it well.
A buffet style meal provided by church members will be available following the concert. There is no charge for admission, but a donation to the Lottie Moon International Mission is encouraged.
Green said the event will have limited seating and social distancing, and wearing masks is encouraged. He said the church is taking the precautions seriously, but those with high risks may want to tune in to the live broadcast of the concert on the Marble City Baptist Church Facebook page.