Troubles on defense spark big Caleb Burns' big offensive showing

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga senior Caleb Burns rushed for 124 yards, caught four passes for 42 yards and found the end zone twice in last Friday’s 49-42 win over Talladega.
To say it was one of Burns' best offensive performances might be an understatement, but the senior receiver walked away from the victory with a hollow feeling.
"I'm not going to tell you no lie, I was very disappointed," Burns said.
Burns picked up two crucial fourth downs in the second half, but those aren't the plays that stood out to him five days later. On one of Talladega's six scores, Burns or one of his fellow defensive backs should have adjusted to cover the wheel route, but neither did.
Burns would prefer to be his harshest critic, but even he can't help but smile when asked to focus on his performance on the other side of the ball.
Perhaps his biggest series of the night came with less than 59 seconds left in the first half. Talladega had just tied the game at 21-all, and the Tigers would get the ball first in the second half.
On first down, Burns requested a specific play. The Aggies ran it after a brief hesitation from Sylacauga coach Andrew Zow. The play was a simple misdirection that would leave the senior alone on one side of the field with no blockers to help.
As it turns out, he didn't need them. Burns picked up 23 yards to push the Aggies deep into opposing territory.
"He's willing himself and his team to different levels, man," Zow said. "He was so determined to not be tackled, and that's key, and he gives an extra effort and more effort in those moments, and you got to have a guy like that on your squad if you're going to win games that's going to be that tight."
Burns said he just felt relieved after that play worked out.
"(Our) defense was all in my head during the time," Burns said. "I just wanted to make up for everything that I was doing wrong on defense. That was my mindset every time I got the ball."
The senior got the ball two more times on that drive before Sylacauga quarterback Brayson Edwards hooked up with Dontavius Ware for a 15-yard score.
Edwards attempted four sideline passes, all less than 10 yards downfield, to set up the touchdown, and it was Burns who caught two of them for 10 total yards.
"I mean, even though he didn't score, his will and his determination to break those tackles and pull guys and pull away from guys and that type of stuff, that is what sparked us to do that stuff that we were able to do the other night," Zow said of Burns' role in the pivotal series.
Burns and the rest of the Aggies will hit the road Friday to face a Holtville (7-1) squad that has won five straight. If Sylacauga can prevail, the Aggies will host the first round of the playoffs.
"That would be great to be able to host a playoff game … That would be a great experience for me, and that would probably give us a big boost to win the first round because I believe we can do it this year,” Burns said. “I believe we can go to the state championship this year if we just play together."