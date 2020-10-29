Tropical Storm Zeta leaves mark on Mays Bend area of Pell City (with photo gallery)

PELL CITY -- With Tropical Storm Zeta hitting the area overnight Wednesday, several Pell City residents were left dealing with damage Thursday morning.
Pell City Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said the municipality primarily saw damage on the southside of town near the Mays Bend area.
Kurzejeski said his department ran 12 storm related calls beginning around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, while also assisting the Street Department in clearing roads.
Several trees and power lines were down in the Mays Bend neighborhood.
Local radio DJ and former Pell City Mayor Adam Stocks, who lives in the neighborhood, was out Thursday morning with a group of his neighbors chainsawing downed trees and removing them from yards.
Stocks said while there were quite a few downed trees, some even blocking the road, no one appeared to be hurt.
The neighborhood also had several downed power lines, some still in the road. Stocks said he felt he and his neighbors may be without power for a few days.
In fact, the only home damaged appeared to be a residence owned by Nicole and Stewart McMorris, who had a tree fall through their roof during the storm. Nicole said she, her husband and their children took shelter in their basement during the storm and are all OK.
Stewart said the tree appeared to have mostly damaged the house's roof and attic.
The group of chainsaw wielding neighbors had also been to the McMorris house.
Stewart said as soon as he began to call someone to help cut limbs off the tree on top of his house, Stocks and his compatriots appeared.
“The community showed up,” Stewart said.
The only other property damage happened when trees fell on the two different vehicles. One, a Chevy Tahoe, was sitting in the driveway of its owner, Peggy Harris.
The other vehicle hit, a Ram pickup truck, belonged to Don Ogden, who went out Thursday morning to help his wife, Shelly, who had been trapped in the neighborhood by fallen trees on her way to work at the Pell City Veterans Home.
Shelly said her husband came to help her get around the tree, and just after he moved his truck slightly, a tree fell on it, impacting only the back seat of the two-door truck.
“While he was sitting there, the tree just fell,” Shelly said. “God saved him.”
Don said he was able to open his truck door and exit the vehicle normally despite the damage.
While the damage at Mays Bend was extensive, other areas in southern Pell City were also affected.
Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said Lakeside Park was closed Thursday due to a large volume of trees that had fallen or partially fallen. He said his staff had chainsawed over 10 trees by Thursday afternoon. Edge said he hopes to reopen the park today.