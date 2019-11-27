Trish Wesson presented with ‘Heart for Childersburg’ award (with photos) FROM STAFF REPORTS 51 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 2 Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson, Santa Claus and Childersburg first lady Trish Wesson. Submitted photo Childersburg City Councilman Bill Moody, Childersburg first lady Trish Wesson, and Childersburg City Councilwoman Angie Twyman. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg first lady Trish Wesson was presented with a "Heart for Childersburg" award from the mayor and City Council on Saturday, Nov. 23, for her leadership in transforming Childersburg into Christmasburg. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Heart For Childersburg Trish Wesson Award Politics Childersburg City Council Photo Mayor Loading... Loading... Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Home News Updates Manage your lists Live Updates Tweets from https://twitter.com/DailyHome Lakeside Living Christmas Gift Guide 2019 Latest E-Edition The Daily Home To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Upcoming Events Nov 27 Free parenting classes Wed, Nov 27, 2019 Dec 3 Calhoun County Town Hall and Listening Session hosted by Rep. Barbara B. Boyd Tue, Dec 3, 2019 Dec 3 S.A.M.S. (Stop All Multiple Sclerosis) meeting for December Tue, Dec 3, 2019 Dec 4 Free parenting classes Wed, Dec 4, 2019 Mobile Apps Special Publications Home and Garden