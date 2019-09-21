TALLADEGA -- Euell “Bud” Harvell, David Livingston and Ed Forrest, all of Talladega, meet bright and early each morning for a daily workout, breakfast and fellowship at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center.
What started as a random meeting has become an almost decade-long tradition.
“We all try to come every week day,” Harvell said.
On a typical morning, the group arrives early to get some light exercise before fellowshipping over breakfast by 8 a.m. in the hospital’s cafeteria.
“It’s important to keep moving, especially when you get our age.” Forrest said. “Getting on the treadmill, even if it’s for about 10 to 15 minutes each morning, has helped me stay active.”
The men said they converse over a wide range of subjects, especially college football during the fall.
“I’m an Alabama fan,” Forrest said. “Bud and David are both Auburn fans, and we always enjoy talking about the upcoming games together. We also enjoy updating one another on our friends and relatives.”
Harvell, 87, said he moved to Talladega in February 1932 and worked at Barber Sales for 16 years. He also worked for the Talladega Housing Authority for 17 years before retiring. Harvell previously served in the military and National Guard for more than 30 years. Harvell is a member Hephzibah Baptist Church.
Livingston, 78, who is originally from Sylacauga, moved to Talladega in 1970 and retired after 28 years with A&P Grocery. He also has 24 years of service in the National Guard. He attends First Baptist, where he is a deacon.
Forrest, 79, is a native of the community. He worked at Talladega Machine & Supply for several decades. His daughter, Karen, works in Dietary at Citizens.
He is a member of Central Baptist Church, where he volunteers as a security officer.
Livingston said he looks forward to meeting with Harvell and Forrest every morning and their conversations.
“It’s helps get my day started off right.” Livingston said.
Throughout their almost decade-long tradition, the bond shared by the three men has continued to grow stronger.
“Even when we aren’t meeting, we call each other and check up on one another,” Harvell said.
The trio praised the hospital staff and services.
“They are always really good to us,” Forrest said. “They really care about the people here.”
Many of the staff at Citizens consider the men to be like family to the hospital.
“I enjoy coming in and getting to visit with them,” said Rodney Beasley, a maintenance worker at Citizens. “They always seem to make my day.”
Added Citizens CEO Frank Thomas, “Citizens Baptist has been an integral part of this community for decades, and the faithful patronage of these gentlemen is a testament that the services and support we provide extend well beyond high-quality health care.
“We consider Bud, David and Ed a part of our hospital family, and each morning they greet us with a smile and handshake is a reminder of the wonderful people whom we are fortunate to know and serve.”