Trinity Webb, Talladega leads 4A-5A All-Talladega County team

Rebecca Williams had a successful first season as Talladega High School’s girls basketball coach. The former Talladega College volleyball coach and longtime assistant coach at Sylacauga led the Tigers to a 14-11 record in her first season at the helm. Talladega defeated rival Sylacauga three times including a 62-46 win to earn the Class 5A, Area 8 tournament championship.
Talladega defeated Pike Road 49-42 in the sub-regional game, but they fell to Carroll (Ozark) 39-35 in the semifinals of the Southeast Regional tournament.
“I think we had an awesome year,” Williams said. “The girls were sold out from the very beginning on what I wanted to do and what I wanted to accomplish. When I first took the job I told them the expectations, where I wanted to go and they went with it. They never thought anything different. We set a goal and regardless if we started losing… we would regroup and stay focused once area (play) began.”
Talladega had six players earn a spot on the 4A-5A All-Talladega County team including Player of the Year.
Trinity Webb was a first-team all-county selection as well as 4A-5A Player of the Year. Webb averaged 19 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks, and three steals per game for Talladega.
“I am surprised that I am Player of the Year,” Webb said. “I am thankful that I was selected as Player of the Year and I am thankful that God gave me the talent to play good on the court. I am thankful for my coaches, my teammates, and family for pushing me to be a good player.”
Webb credits her stellar season to a position change during the offseason.
“This year, I became better at being a guard,” Webb said. “Last year, I was a post, but I became better at being a guard. I took on a bigger role on the team. Scoring from the outside on the perimeter has become easier.”
Big-time players play their best in big games and that’s what Webb did for the Tigers. The freshman sensation scored 36 points in a regular-season win over area rival Sylacauga. A few weeks later, Webb scored 31 points to lead the Tigers past Sylacauga again to win the championship game of the area tournament.
“Trinity is an awesome player but she is also an awesome young lady,” Williams said. “In pressure situations, she plays her best. A lot of times teams would double team Trinity but you only open it up for me when you do that. Trinity likes pressure; she wants you to try to guard her man-to-man. The girl is just an awesome young lady and it’s awesome to coach her.”
Williams said she can depend on Webb to come big for the team in last game situations.
“Down the stretch she was clutch,” Williams said. “She was my go-to person. She is just as awesome in volleyball, and softball. She has a 4.0 GPA and she takes all honor classes during COVID. She is going to be able to go anywhere she wants to because of her grades.”
Lamayah Webb earned first-team all-county honors. Kiercin Jackson-Davis and Mary Scales were
second-team selections while Gykeriah Collins and Takerria Swain were named to
the honorable mention team.
Sylacauga head coach Destiny Frazier was selected by the county coaches as the 4A-5A Coach of the Year.
In first season at the helm, Frazier led Sylacauga to an 8-14 record. The Aggies returned several key players from the 2019-2020 season that advanced to the 5A Southeast Regional championship game, but this season they were unable to get back to the regionals. Sylacauga fell to Brewer Tech 44-37 in the sub-regional game.
The Aggies had six players to earn all-county honors. Destinee Ealy and De’Liyah Smith earned first-team honors. Dakota Johnson and Christina Keith were
second-team selections while Zamar’ya Cook and Hadyn Owens were named to the honorable mention team.
A glimpse at the remaining 4A-5A All-Talladega County selections:
Lincoln
Bailey Gowers, first team
Jaycee Woods, second team
Trinity McClellan, second team
Munford
Abrielle Meadows, first team
Layla Tyus, second team
Mekiah Mosley, honorable mention